High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

Shares of PCF stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.61.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.