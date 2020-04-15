Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) Trading 1.9% Higher

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) shares traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32, 914,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,708,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.10.

About Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

