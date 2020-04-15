HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Trading Up 3.7%

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) shares were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.41 and last traded at $46.41, approximately 3,120 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 1,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

