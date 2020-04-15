Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HMMJ) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HMMJ) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.24 and last traded at C$6.15, 162,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 357,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.01.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.90.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.