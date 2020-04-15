Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives $66.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.06. 100,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $70.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

