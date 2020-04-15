Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives $66.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.75.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.
In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.06. 100,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $70.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.
