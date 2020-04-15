HyperCash Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. HyperCash has a market cap of $44.85 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00014559 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Coinnest and Allcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.04 or 0.02764381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00228216 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,576,685 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Allcoin, Kucoin, Bithumb, OKEx, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Binance, TOPBTC, EXX, Gate.io, Coinnest and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

