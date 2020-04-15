Ignis (IGNIS) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Ignis has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.52 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit, Upbit, Indodax and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.02763843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00227908 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, STEX, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

