Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) were up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, approximately 12,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 21,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Imaflex (CVE:IFX)

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers agricultural films, including mulch and barrier, compostable, UV-reflective, and intelligent active ingredient films; converter films; industrial products, such as garbage, compostable, and Gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products; and metalized pest repellency films.

