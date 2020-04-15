Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Trading 12.9% Higher

Innate Pharma SA (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) shares shot up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53, 5,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,503% from the average session volume of 198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

