Inspro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Inspro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:ITCC) fell 28.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 919,358 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 843,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $90,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.49.

About Inspro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC)

InsPro Technologies Corporation, a technology company, develops, sells, and supports Web-based insurance administration software application for insurance carriers and third party administrators in the United States. It offers InsPro Enterprise software application, an insurance administration and marketing system that supports group and individual business lines, as well as processes agent, direct market, worksite, and Website generated businesses.

