Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 5.2%

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.28 and last traded at $30.23, 991,039 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,839,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

