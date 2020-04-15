Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,197. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 204.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

