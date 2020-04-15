Kering (EPA:KER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €568.79 ($661.38).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KER shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €525.00 ($610.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €612.00 ($711.63) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

EPA:KER traded up €10.05 ($11.69) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €483.75 ($562.50). 207,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a one year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €462.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €520.71.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

