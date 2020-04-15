Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Trading 5.3% Higher

Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.39, 172,394 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 128,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBAL shares. BidaskClub cut Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Kimball International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $415.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.16 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Kimball International by 1,649.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.