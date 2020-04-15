Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Trading 5.6% Higher

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.63 and last traded at $140.09, 2,543,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,242,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.71.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.70. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.