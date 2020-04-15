Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.88 and last traded at $65.88, 171 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Legrand SA will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

