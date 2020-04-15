Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Lloyds Banking Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lloyds Banking Group has a payout ratio of 64.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

NYSE:LYG opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.48. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

