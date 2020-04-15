Lodestar Minerals (ASX:LSR) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Lodestar Minerals Limited (ASX:LSR)’s stock price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at A$0.01 ($0.00), 168,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,040,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.01 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.01.

About Lodestar Minerals (ASX:LSR)

Lodestar Minerals Limited explores for and evaluates base metals in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It owns 100% interests in The Ned's Creek project located to the north east of Meekatharra, Western Australia in the northern Murchison gold field; and The Camel Hills project located to the northwest of Meekatharra, and south and east of Gascoyne Resources Limited's Glenburgh gold deposits.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lodestar Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lodestar Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.