Loews (NYSE:L) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.98 and last traded at $37.42, approximately 842,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,366,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

L has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $241,504.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,406.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $341,162.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $968,884. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Loews by 40.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Loews by 3.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 120,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 36.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

