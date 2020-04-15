Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Trading Down 15.1%

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE)’s share price traded down 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.54, 518,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 256% from the average session volume of 145,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Lonestar Resources US from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lonestar Resources US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.