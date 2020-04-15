LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Trading 11.1% Higher

LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) shares traded up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.00, 184,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 247% from the average session volume of 53,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LYNAS CORP LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get LYNAS CORP LTD/S alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for LYNAS CORP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYNAS CORP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.