Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) shares dropped 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $196.75 and last traded at $197.57, approximately 516,436 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 807,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.19.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

