MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Stock Price Up 16.7%

MassRoots Inc (OTCMKTS:MSRT) rose 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 1,841,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,711,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $570,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60.

MassRoots Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

MassRoots, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace.

