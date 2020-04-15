Mena Resources (CVE:RML) Trading 10% Higher

Mena Resources Inc (CVE:RML)’s share price traded up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 208,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 175,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

About Mena Resources (CVE:RML)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mining and mineral properties in Venezuela. The company holds interests in the Choco 10 Mine and the Isidora Mine located in the El Callao region. It also has 10 exploration/development projects at various stages of development in Bolivar State.

