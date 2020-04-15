Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, approximately 135 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

