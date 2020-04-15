MetaMorph (METM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $31,527.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $87,288.08 and approximately $31,527.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, LATOKEN, IDEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.69 or 0.04361117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00067907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014505 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005499 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008814 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, BiteBTC, BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

