MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE MGP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. On average, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CEO James C. Stewart acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,861.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 71,327 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.