Mosman Oil And Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Up 44.4%

Shares of Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd (LON:MSMN) shot up 44.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), 48,932,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 579% from the average session volume of 7,210,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $534,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.19.

About Mosman Oil And Gas (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It has core exploration permits in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and three oil and gas producing assets, such as the Arkoma, Strawn, and Welch in the United States.

