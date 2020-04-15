MVL (MVL) Price Down 8.2% This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $33,151.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cashierest, Cryptology, IDCM and UEX. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.69 or 0.04361117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00067907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014505 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005499 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008814 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, UEX, IDEX, IDCM, Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.