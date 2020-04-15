Nakama Group (LON:NAK) Stock Price Up 40%

Nakama Group PLC (LON:NAK) shares rose 40% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), approximately 2,773,749 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5,015% from the average daily volume of 54,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $412,000.00 and a PE ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.48.

Nakama Group Company Profile (LON:NAK)

Nakama Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy services for digital technology and interactive media industries under the Nakama name in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company also provides technology and business information recruitment consultancy services to insurance and investment management industries under Highams brand name.

