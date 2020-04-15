Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.14, 788,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,811,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NK. ValuEngine raised shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $324.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 152,997.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nantkwest by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nantkwest by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nantkwest by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

