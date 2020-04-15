Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.14, 788,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,811,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NK. ValuEngine raised shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.
The firm has a market cap of $324.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nantkwest by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nantkwest by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nantkwest by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)
NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.
