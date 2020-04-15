New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Shares Up 1.2%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.90, 43,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 83,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

