Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Trading Up 3%

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.70, approximately 155,529 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 77,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $76.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.08.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.