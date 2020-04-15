Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Down 2.1%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, 12,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 75,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market cap of $13.37 million and a P/E ratio of -10.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Northern Superior Resources Company Profile (CVE:SUP)

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company focuses on exploring its 100% owned properties, such as the Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning that includes 202 mining claims covering an area of 442,669 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

