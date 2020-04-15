Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE) Stock Price Up 15%

Shares of Northern Vertex Mining Corp (CVE:NEE) rose 15% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 404,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 486% from the average daily volume of 69,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of $50.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile (CVE:NEE)

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit covering a total area of 4,030.8 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Vertex Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Vertex Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.