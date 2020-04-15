Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to post $5.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.39 billion and the lowest is $5.27 billion. Nucor reported sales of $6.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $21.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.08 billion to $22.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.94 billion to $22.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Nucor by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Nucor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Nucor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Nucor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,329,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

