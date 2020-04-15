On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

ONDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in On Deck Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONDK stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 1,685,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,082. On Deck Capital has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that On Deck Capital will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

