Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Achieves $11.14 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00055496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.72 or 0.04365974 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00067768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014450 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005496 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

