PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

