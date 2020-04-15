Physiomics (LON:PYC) Shares Down 4.7%

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC) dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.92 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), approximately 471,209 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.57.

Physiomics (LON:PYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Physiomics Plc provides outsourced systems and computational biology services to pharmaceutical companies in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

