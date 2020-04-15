Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Stock Price Up 49.4%

Propel Media Inc (OTCMKTS:PROM) rose 49.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 4,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 63,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM)

Propel Media, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It offers advertising solutions through Propel Media Platform, a real-time, bid-based, and online advertising platform that allows advertisers to target audiences and deliver video, display, and text based advertising.

