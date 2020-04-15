Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.53.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Q2 stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,475. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.37. Q2 has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,775 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $154,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $2,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,983,933.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,273 shares of company stock valued at $28,331,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Q2 by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after buying an additional 103,662 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after buying an additional 425,045 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,235,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,126,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,357,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of Q2 by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after buying an additional 487,512 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

