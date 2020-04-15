Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Quaterra Resources Inc (CVE:QTA)’s stock price rose 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 13,797 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 157,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile (CVE:QTA)

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

