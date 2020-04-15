Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.19). Range Resources reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 119.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.43 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

In related news, Director James M. Funk acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 903,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,413,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 244,352 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 186,016 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,684,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,340,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 258,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

RRC traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.38. 19,209,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,534,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

