Real Energy (ASX:RLE) Trading Down 100%

Real Energy Co. Ltd (ASX:RLE) shares dropped 100% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.02 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.02 ($0.02), approximately 565,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 315,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$208,429.00 ($147,821.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.03.

In related news, insider John Wardman bought 1,939,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,789.80 ($27,510.50). Insiders have purchased 5,158,692 shares of company stock worth $124,907 in the last ninety days.

Real Energy Corporation Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of oil and gas projects in Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in acreage, including ATP 927P and ATP 1161PA permits covering an area of 2,761 square kilometers located in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin, South-West Queensland.

