Red Mountain Mining (ASX:RMX) Shares Down 100%

Red Mountain Mining Ltd (ASX:RMX)’s share price fell 100% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.00 ($0.00) and last traded at A$0.00 ($0.00), 246,828 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,850,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$979,999.00 ($695,034.75).

The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $2.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Red Mountain Mining Company Profile (ASX:RMX)

Red Mountain Mining Ltd primarily focuses on the exploration for energy metals and gold properties. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Mukabe-Kasari cobalt-copper project covering an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in the Congolese part of the prolific Central African Copperbelt; and the Batangas gold project located in the Philippines.

