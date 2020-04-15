Renascor Resources (ASX:RNU) Stock Price Down 100%

Renascor Resources Ltd (ASX:RNU)’s stock price traded down 100% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at A$0.01 ($0.00), 923,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,750,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$327,476.00 ($232,252.48).

The firm has a market cap of $9.23 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.01.

About Renascor Resources (ASX:RNU)

Renascor Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for graphite, copper, gold, uranium, and other minerals. Its focus project is the Siviour graphite project located in Eyre Peninsula, South Australia. The company was formerly known as Renaissance Uranium Limited and changed its name to Renascor Resources Limited in December 2013.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Renascor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renascor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.