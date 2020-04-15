Rocky Mountain High Brands (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Trading 8.7% Higher

Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) shares traded up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 502,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 568,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Rocky Mountain High Brands (OTCMKTS:RMHB)

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hemp-infused food and beverage products. It offers naturally flavored hemp-infused beverages, such as citrus and mango energy drinks, black tea, and lemonade; and a low-calorie hemp-infused coconut lime energy drink. The company also provides hemp-infused mango and mixed berry energy shots; and Eagle Spirit Spring Water, which is a high alkaline spring water.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.