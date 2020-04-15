Route1 (CVE:ROI) Shares Up 8.2%

Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI) shares rose 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.53, approximately 39,727 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 52,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 643.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and a PE ratio of -13.59.

Route1 Company Profile (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

