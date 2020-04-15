RWE AG (FRA:RWE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RWE AG (FRA:RWE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.44 ($33.06).

RWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

RWE traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Thursday, hitting €25.50 ($29.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643,336 shares. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.87.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

